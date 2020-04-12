In this two part episode of ‘Get a Sign’ Chief Conner talks with Soldiers from Oregon National Guard’s 2-162 Infantry Battalion who have recently returned from a deployment, and the challenges they faced reintegrating at home in a COVID-19 environment.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2020 17:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64768
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108088093.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:45
|Artist
|Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner
|Album
|Get a Sign
|Track #
|2-
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|OR, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Get a Sign Sn1Ep2 - Redeploying during Covid - Part 1, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT