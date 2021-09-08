In the second installment of 'The Chief Perspective', Chief Conner explores his thoughts on the Open Door Policy.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2021 13:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67062
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108500577.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Artist
|Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner
|Album
|Get a Sign
|Track #
|10
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, Get a Sign Sn1Ep10 - The Chief Perspective, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT