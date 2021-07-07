In episode 9 of ‘Get a Sign’, Chief Conner speaks with MSG Saboe from the Oregon National Guard Inspector General Office about how and when to seek out assistance from the IG.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 15:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66850
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108440679.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:50
|Artist
|Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner
|Album
|Get a Sign
|Track #
|9
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Get a Sign - Sn1Ep9 - Inspector General, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT