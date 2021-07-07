Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get a Sign - Sn1Ep9 - Inspector General

    07.07.2021

    07.07.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In episode 9 of 'Get a Sign', Chief Conner speaks with MSG Saboe from the Oregon National Guard Inspector General Office about how and when to seek out assistance from the IG.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 15:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66850
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108440679.mp3
    Length: 00:08:50
    Artist Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner
    Album Get a Sign
    Track # 9
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get a Sign - Sn1Ep9 - Inspector General, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    Chain of Command
    Inspector General
    Oregon National Guard
    IG
    Chief Conner

