Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Get a Sign Sn1Ep4 - Value of Respect

    Get a Sign Sn1Ep4 - Value of Respect

    OR, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chief Conner examines one of the core values shared throughout the US Military while speaking with two influential leaders in the Oregon National Guard, who share their own unique experiences and perspectives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 19:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65090
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108129093.mp3
    Length: 00:25:18
    Artist Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner
    Album Get a Sign
    Track # 4
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get a Sign Sn1Ep4 - Value of Respect, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Get a Sign - Sn1Ep1 NGB SEA Chief Master Sgt. Tony Whitehead
    Get a Sign Sn1Ep2 - Redeploying during Covid - Part 1
    Get a Sign Sn1Ep2 - Redeploying during Covid - Part 2
    Get a Sign Sn1Ep3 - Suicide Prevention - Part 1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    respect
    oregon national guard
    ORNG
    core values
    Dan Conner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT