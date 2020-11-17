Get a Sign - Sn1Ep1 NGB SEA Chief Master Sgt. Tony Whitehead

In the premiere episode of 'Get a Sign', Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader, introduces Chief Master Sgt. Tony Whitehead, National Guard Bureau Senior Enlisted Advisor, and discusses topics revolving around Chief Whitehead stepping into his new role as well as various other pressing issues within the force that affect all Soldiers and Airmen.