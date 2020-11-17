Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Get a Sign - Sn1Ep1 NGB SEA Chief Master Sgt. Tony Whitehead

    Get a Sign - Sn1Ep1 NGB SEA Chief Master Sgt. Tony Whitehead

    OR, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In the premiere episode of 'Get a Sign', Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader, introduces Chief Master Sgt. Tony Whitehead, National Guard Bureau Senior Enlisted Advisor, and discusses topics revolving around Chief Whitehead stepping into his new role as well as various other pressing issues within the force that affect all Soldiers and Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 18:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64635
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108067254.mp3
    Length: 00:34:28
    Artist Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner
    Album Get a Sign
    Track # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OR, US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get a Sign - Sn1Ep1 NGB SEA Chief Master Sgt. Tony Whitehead, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEA
    Oregon
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    podcast
    senior enlisted advisor
    command senior enlisted leader
    whitehead
    CMSgt
    CSEL
    Chief Master Sgt
    Tony Whitehead
    Dan Conner
    get a sign

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT