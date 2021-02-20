Get a Sign Sn1Ep5 - ORNG's top enlisted leaders

In episode five of 'Get a Sign' Chief Conner talks with Command Sgt. Maj. Lee Smith, Oregon Army National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj., and Chief Master Sgt. Mark McDaniel, Oregon Air National Guard State Command Chief. During this discussion Chief Conner learns more about how the Oregon National Guard's top enlisted leaders got to where they are, as well as some of their views about current topics within the organization.