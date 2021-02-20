Get a Sign Sn1Ep5 - ORNG's top enlisted leaders

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In episode five of 'Get a Sign' Chief Conner talks with Command Sgt. Maj. Lee Smith, Oregon Army National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj., and Chief Master Sgt. Mark McDaniel, Oregon Air National Guard State Command Chief. During this discussion Chief Conner learns more about how the Oregon National Guard's top enlisted leaders got to where they are, as well as some of their views about current topics within the organization.

