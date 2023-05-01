After 38 years of service, Chief Conner is hanging up the uniform. In this final episode of 'Get a Sign', the Chief imparts some final words of wisdom, garnered over a long and successful career.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 00:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71916
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109399772.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:43
|Artist
|Command Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner
|Album
|Get a Sign
|Track #
|15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|OR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Get a Sign Sn2Ep4 - Signing Off, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT