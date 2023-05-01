Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get a Sign Sn2Ep4 - Signing Off

    Get a Sign Sn2Ep4 - Signing Off

    01.05.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    After 38 years of service, Chief Conner is hanging up the uniform. In this final episode of 'Get a Sign', the Chief imparts some final words of wisdom, garnered over a long and successful career.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 00:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get a Sign Sn2Ep4 - Signing Off, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    oregon national guard
    get a sign
    chief conner

