    Get a Sign Sn1Ep7 - The Chief Perspective

    OR, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In episode 7, Chief Conner debuts "The Chief Perspective", a recurring segment in which Conner will take an introspective look at the multitude of facets surrounding leadership in the military

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.08.2021 19:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Artist Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner
    Album Get a Sign
    Track # 7
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OR, US
