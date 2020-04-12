Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get a Sign Sn1Ep2 - Redeploying during Covid - Part 2

    OR, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this two part episode of ‘Get a Sign’ Chief Conner talks with Soldiers from Oregon National Guard’s 2-162 Infantry Battalion who have recently returned from a deployment, and the challenges they faced reintegrating at home in a COVID-19 environment.

