In this special episode of 'Get a Sign', Chief Conner speaks with Vicki Farnsworth, the Oregon Army National Guard Suicide Prevention Coordinator, about different tools and resources our Guard family can use to identify and help those in need.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 15:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64931
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108115112.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:10
|Artist
|Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner
|Album
|Get a Sign
|Track #
|3-
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|OR, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Get a Sign Sn1Ep3 - Suicide Prevention - Part 1, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT