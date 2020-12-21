Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get a Sign Sn1Ep3 - Suicide Prevention - Part 1

    OR, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this special episode of 'Get a Sign', Chief Conner speaks with Vicki Farnsworth, the Oregon Army National Guard Suicide Prevention Coordinator, about different tools and resources our Guard family can use to identify and help those in need.

    suicide prevention
    podcast
    oregon national guard
    service member family support

