The 45th iteration of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026

Photo By Sgt. Abigail Clark | U.S. Soldiers and members of the Singapore Armed Forces salute the flags during the national anthem of both nations during the closing ceremony of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., May 15, 2026. This ceremony concluded the 45th iteration of Exercise Tiger Balm which is an annual bilateral exercise between the United States and Singapore armies focused on building combat readiness, strengthening interoperability, and demonstrating regional security partnership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Abigail Clark) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Abigail Clark | U.S. Soldiers and members of the Singapore Armed Forces salute the flags during the...... read more read more

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- From detailed planning efforts to explosive ordnance operations and live-fire training, Exercise Tiger Balm brings U.S. and Singapore soldiers together to train side by side, strengthen partnerships and improve the way both forces operate together. Through weeks of coordinated training and support operations from May 4, 2026 to May 15, 2026, the exercise reinforced the two nations’ shared commitment to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Since 1981, this exercise has served as the bedrock of bilateral relationships between Singapore and the United States Armies,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Ake, Land Component Commander, Washington National Guard. “45 years is more than just a number, it represents a professional relationship and a legacy of cooperation. This year marks another milestone as the Washington Army National Guard assumed a lead role.”

Now concluding its 45th iteration, Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 (TiB26) incorporates training operations that allow our nations to work together to strengthen combat readiness both on and off the field in many different aspects of military response.

“We as U.S. EOD (explosive ordnance) are paired with Singapore Armed Forces,” said 1st Lt. Dakota Jennings, a platoon leader with 759th Ordnance Company (EOD), 3rd EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group, 20th CBRNE Command. “We conducted EOD operations that involved a classroom portion, a demonstration range day as well as this live STX (situational awareness exercise) lanes portion.”

Jennings and his platoon were part of a joint training exercise with members of the Singapore Armed Forces with 36th Battalion, Singapore Combat Engineers, as part of TiB26 that included scenarios for the team leaders and team members to conduct EOD operations in order to render a situation safe.

“It's been going great,” said Jennings. “Our TTP’s (tactics, techniques and procedures) aligned very well together, which has allowed us to move into integration earlier and then build upon that partnership in a deeper way.”

The concept of building upon partnership carries into all aspects of Exercise Tiger Balm. Starting in an instructional environment and ending with well executed range missions, the armies of both nations were able to demonstrate their capabilities and combine their skills to accomplish each task.

“This CALFEX (combined arms live fire exercise) allows us to demonstrate the capacity that our division has for multi-domain operations and specifically joint fires,” said 1st Lt. Alyssa Mancias, a platoon leader for 127th Crusader Battery, 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment (1-37 FAR), 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team (1st SBCT), 7th Infantry Division (ID). “Tiger Balm is allowing us to really test our capabilities on a multi and large scale combat operation level.”

Beyond training objectives, exercises such as Tiger Balm serve the broader purpose of building and sustaining trust between partner nations, which is essential for effective combined operations.

“The importance of doing this for Tiger Balm is to build trust in our partner nations and build trust in ourselves and our capability to do live fire operations,” said Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Santangelo, a gunnery sergeant for 2nd platoon, 127th Crusader Battery, 1-37 FAR, 1st SBCT, 7th ID. “We were doing a joint live fire training with the Singapore Army to show them how we operate with HIMARS (high mobility artillery rocket system), M777A2 howitzers, drones and precision munitions.”

The combined live-fire events provide a venue for U.S. and Singapore Armed Forces to share procedures and improve coordination across multiple fire support systems which allows more integration of the units involved and better execution of each event.

“Bravo Battery’s job during Tiger Balm is to execute the final long range precision fires with the HIMARS during the exercise,” said Cpt. Eleanor Burnett, battery commander for Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade.

Each event reflects the broader structure of Tiger Balm, which combines multiple units and capabilities into coordinated operations designed to integrate behind the scenes planning into the delivery of each training scenario.

“The main positives were the collaboration between our partners, the realistic exercise injections and the meaningful learning,” said Singapore Armed Forces Maj. Shah Rizan. “It helped us better understand how to operate in a combined environment and how we are grateful for the partnership and professionalism shown by our U.S. counterparts and organizing committee throughout the exercise.”

The exercise not only enhanced interoperability between the two forces, but also fostered professional growth and camaraderie among participating Soldiers throughout the training.

“I think both the personnel from the U.S. Army as well as from Singapore Armed Forces learned to various degrees, in various aspects in all inspected areas,” said Singapore Armed Forces Col. Philip Khoo, strike chief of staff, Singapore 6th Division. “We also managed to build friendships.”

The relationships and lessons built throughout the exercise reflected the enduring partnership between the two nations and reinforced the long-standing purpose of Exercise Tiger Balm.

“It goes along with the theme of Tiger Balm,” said Khoo. “It has been ongoing for the past 45 years and will last for a long time as we continue our exercise going forward.”