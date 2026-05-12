Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade fires high mobility artillery rocket systems as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026

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U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, remain staged in a tactical assembly area during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 (TiB26) at Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 13, 2026. The exercise integrates long-range precision fires, communications rehearsals and multinational coordination in support of the combined training objectives of Tiger Balm which enhances operational readiness and strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Singapore Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Phommavongsay)