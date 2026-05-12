U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, remain staged in a tactical assembly area during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 (TiB26) at Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 13, 2026. The exercise integrates long-range precision fires, communications rehearsals and multinational coordination in support of the combined training objectives of Tiger Balm which enhances operational readiness and strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Singapore Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Phommavongsay)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 01:15
|Photo ID:
|9687748
|VIRIN:
|260513-Z-WE306-2634
|Resolution:
|7322x4881
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade fires high mobility artillery rocket systems as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Andrew Phommavongsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.