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    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade fires high mobility artillery rocket systems as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 [Image 5 of 5]

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    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade fires high mobility artillery rocket systems as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Phommavongsay 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, fire high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) as part of a training operation during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 (TiB26) at Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 13, 2026. U.S. and Singapore Armed Forces participated in TiB26 in order to continue building combat readiness, strengthen interoperability, and demonstrate regional security partnership through various training operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Phommavongsay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 01:14
    Photo ID: 9687736
    VIRIN: 260513-Z-WE306-9801
    Resolution: 3896x2597
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade fires high mobility artillery rocket systems as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Andrew Phommavongsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade fires high mobility artillery rocket systems as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade fires high mobility artillery rocket systems as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade fires high mobility artillery rocket systems as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade fires high mobility artillery rocket systems as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade fires high mobility artillery rocket systems as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026

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    Yakima Training Center
    High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
    partnership
    artillery
    Exercise Tiger Balm 2026

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