Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 concludes with bilateral after-action review

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U.S. Army Col. Christopher Nunn, brigade commander for 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, addresses the planning staff for Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 (TiB26) following an after-action-review (AAR) presentation at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 15, 2026. The AAR provided opportunities for leaders from the Washington National Guard and Singapore Armed Forces to exchange knowledge and reinforce interoperability as Exercise Tiger Balm is an annual bilateral exercise between the United States and Singapore armies focused on the military-to-military relationship to build combat readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Phommavongsay)