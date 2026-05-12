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    Senior Leaders Engage During Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray [Image 2 of 8]

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    Senior Leaders Engage During Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Group photo during a senior leader engagement as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray, Wash., May 13, 2026. Now in its 45th iteration, Exercise Tiger Balm strengthens the longstanding partnership between the U.S. Military and the Singapore Armed Forces through bilateral collaboration and leader engagements. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 22:52
    Photo ID: 9682729
    VIRIN: 260513-D-MN117-2479
    Resolution: 3840x3408
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Senior Leaders Engage During Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Senior Leaders Engage During Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray
    Senior Leaders Engage During Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray
    Senior Leaders Engage During Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray
    Senior Leaders Engage During Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray
    Senior Leaders Engage During Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray
    Senior Leaders Engage During Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray
    Senior Leaders Engage During Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray
    Senior Leaders Engage During Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray

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