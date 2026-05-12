Group photo during a senior leader engagement as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray, Wash., May 13, 2026. Now in its 45th iteration, Exercise Tiger Balm strengthens the longstanding partnership between the U.S. Military and the Singapore Armed Forces through bilateral collaboration and leader engagements. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 22:52
|Photo ID:
|9682729
|VIRIN:
|260513-D-MN117-2479
|Resolution:
|3840x3408
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Leaders Engage During Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.