U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, conduct M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) qualifications at artillery Table VI during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 (TiB26) at Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 13, 2026. Exercise Tiger Balm is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise focused on the U.S. Singapore Armed Forces military-to-military relationship to build combat readiness, strengthen interoperability between the United States and Singapore armies, and demonstrate regional security partnership and resolve, while enhancing security relations to build a cohesive U.S./SG partnership for a free Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 12:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007007
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-FC838-5550
|Filename:
|DOD_111705821
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Steel Rain at Yakima | HIMARS Qualification During Tiger Balm 2026, by SGT Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.