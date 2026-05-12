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    Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 concludes with bilateral after-action review [Image 1 of 3]

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    Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 concludes with bilateral after-action review

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Phommavongsay 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Singapore Armed Forces Col. Philip Khoo, strike chief of staff, Singapore 6th Division, addresses the planning staff for Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 following an after-action-review (AAR) presentation at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 15, 2026. The AAR provided opportunities for leaders from the Washington National Guard and Singapore Armed Forces to exchange knowledge and reinforce interoperability as Exercise Tiger Balm is an annual bilateral exercise between the United States and Singapore armies focused on the military-to-military relationship to build combat readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Phommavongsay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 01:23
    Photo ID: 9687766
    VIRIN: 260515-Z-WE306-3901
    Resolution: 6149x3346
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 concludes with bilateral after-action review [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Andrew Phommavongsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 concludes with bilateral after-action review
    Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 concludes with bilateral after-action review
    Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 concludes with bilateral after-action review

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    joint training
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    interoperability
    Exercise Tiger Balm 2026

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