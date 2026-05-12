U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment ("Red Lions"), 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, conduct a M777A2 howitzer joint live fire training during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 (TiB26) at Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 14, 2026. Exercise Tiger Balm strengthens combined artillery readiness between the United States and Singapore armies through live-fire training designed to enhance interoperability, tactical proficiency, and regional security cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 19:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007062
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-FC838-6327
|Filename:
|DOD_111707113
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Gun Line | HOWITZER Qualification During Tiger Balm 2026, by SGT Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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