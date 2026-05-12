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    Behind the Gun Line | HOWITZER Qualification During Tiger Balm 2026

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    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment ("Red Lions"), 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, conduct a M777A2 howitzer joint live fire training during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 (TiB26) at Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 14, 2026. Exercise Tiger Balm strengthens combined artillery readiness between the United States and Singapore armies through live-fire training designed to enhance interoperability, tactical proficiency, and regional security cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 19:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007062
    VIRIN: 260513-A-FC838-6327
    Filename: DOD_111707113
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, Behind the Gun Line | HOWITZER Qualification During Tiger Balm 2026, by SGT Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    37th Field Artillery Regiment
    Howitzer 777
    Yakima Training Center (YTC) Washington
    Tiger Balm 2026

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