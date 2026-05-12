Senior Leaders Engage During Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray

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Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, commander of the Washington Army National Guard speaks with Col. Kwek Kian Leong, commander of the Singapore Armed Forces’ 6th Division, during a senior leader engagement as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Camp Murray, Wash., May 13, 2026. Now in it’s 45th iteration Exercise Tiger Balm strengthens the longstanding partnership between the U.S. Military and the Singapore Armed Forces through bilateral collaboration and leader engagements. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)