Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade fires HIMARS as part of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026

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U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, fire high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) as part of a training operation during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 (TiB26) at Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 13, 2026. U.S. and Singapore Armed Forces participated in TiB26 in order to continue building combat readiness, strengthen interoperability, and demonstrate regional security partnership through various training operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Abigail Clark)