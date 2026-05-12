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    EOD training operation between U.S. and Singapore during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 [Image 6 of 7]

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    EOD training operation between U.S. and Singapore during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Phommavongsay 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers with 759th Ordnance Company (EOD), 3rd EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group, 20th CBRNE Command, and members of the Singapore Armed Forces with 36th Battalion, Singapore Combat Engineers, gather for a reconnaissance analysis for unexploded ordnance (UXO) for joint-EOD training during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 (TiB26), at Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 12, 2026. The training allowed the units to work together on UXO clearance which involves the detecting, identifying, rendering safe, recovering and disposing of UXO and contributed to TiB26's purpose of building relationships and maintaining interoperability between the United States and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Phommavongsay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 01:16
    Photo ID: 9687733
    VIRIN: 260512-Z-WE306-9955
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.37 MB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, EOD training operation between U.S. and Singapore during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Andrew Phommavongsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EOD training operation between U.S. and Singapore during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026
    EOD training operation between U.S. and Singapore during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026
    EOD training operation between U.S. and Singapore during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026
    EOD training operation between U.S. and Singapore during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026
    EOD training operation between U.S. and Singapore during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026
    EOD training operation between U.S. and Singapore during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026
    EOD training operation between U.S. and Singapore during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026

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    joint training
    Yakima Training Center
    EOD
    Exercise Tiger Balm 2026

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