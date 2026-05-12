EOD training operation between U.S. and Singapore during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026

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U.S. Soldiers with 759th Ordnance Company (EOD), 3rd EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group, 20th CBRNE Command, and members of the Singapore Armed Forces with 36th Battalion, Singapore Combat Engineers, gather for a reconnaissance analysis for unexploded ordnance (UXO) for joint-EOD training during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 (TiB26), at Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 12, 2026. The training allowed the units to work together on UXO clearance which involves the detecting, identifying, rendering safe, recovering and disposing of UXO and contributed to TiB26's purpose of building relationships and maintaining interoperability between the United States and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Phommavongsay)