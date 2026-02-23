Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

Photo By Sgt. Matthew Sprowl | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Waylon Dashiell, 141st Civil Engineers, Washington Air National Guard, cuts a concrete wall alongside the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department during the humanitarian assistance disaster relief demonstration, part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl) see less | View Image Page

Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand — When disaster happens and lives are in danger, time is maybe the most critical asset first responders have.

“We train together, (so) we can respond together swiftly, safely, and respectively, supporting Thai authorities and local communities when called,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Prendergrast, Commander, 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard.

U.S. joint services and partners from the Royal Thai Armed Forces and Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department conducted a humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) demonstration during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026.

“Cobra Gold demonstrates our enduring partnership with the Kingdom of Thailand and our collective commitment to readiness and life-saving humanitarian cooperation. Today's HADR demonstration embodies that commitment,” said Prendergrast,. “What we saw today is joint search and rescue teams, medical partners,, and civil-military coordination, which reflects practical training that will save lives if and when disaster strikes.”

The humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) component of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 is designed to sharpen the ability of multinational forces to respond quickly and effectively to real-world crises. The seven fully participating nations in Cobra Gold 26, United States, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Republic of Korea, conducted combine planning and field drills that emphasize coordination, information sharing, and operational awareness during disasters. A centerpiece of this effort is the HADR Demonstration, where forces operate side by side in realistic scenarios such as search-and-rescue, medical response, and urgent life-saving support.

For U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ricky Manglona, 420th Chemical Battalion, Washington Army National Guard, training in Thailand during these events are more than just a job, it’s more like making sure his family is getting assistance when they need it.

“Every time we come and train with the Thais, it's like seeing our extended family again, like coming over for a holiday or family coming back together,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ricky Manglona, 420th Chemical Battalion, Washington Army National Guard. “So we exchange our stories, like where we've been, what we've been doing, and then we catch up pretty quick. We work as a team because we train the same, they know the U.S. standards and we know the Thai standards.”

He was just one of the U.S. Soldiers and Airmen who participated in a joint-entry, hazmat response with Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department, the Washington National Guard Homeland Response Force, and the Washington National Guard Civil Support Team.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kristen Retherford, 10th Civil Support Team, Washington National Guard was one of the lead planners and first participants to make entry into the obstacle during the demonstration. Her training and experience with the 10th Civil Support Team prepared her to work side-by-side with the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department.

“The basics of HAZMAT and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response are the same no matter who is conducting the mission. So whether it is a commercial vehicle spill or leak from a weapon of mass destruction response, the basics are the same,” said Retherford. “You have to assess the situation, detect and monitor for any hazards, and make decisions from there to save lives.”

The HADR demonstration places strong emphasis on integrating specialized search and rescue units, including teams with search and rescue dogs, trained to locate survivors in complex environments. In parallel, Cobra Gold 2026 incorporates simulated evacuation and emergency operations, including a medical response, allowing multinational teams to rehearse the safe movement of civilians from crisis areas to secure locations.

Just as important, the HADR training strengthened relationships between military forces and civilian emergency responders, ensuring smoother coordination during floods, earthquakes, and other large-scale humanitarian crises.

“We build that continuity, we build those relationships and work together to get better and learn,” said Manglona. “Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department, they're like the best premier firefighters in Thailand. Hands down, they're just the best and I learn a lot from them every time I come here.”