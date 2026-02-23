Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Nicholas Parker, Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard, talks Col. Lew Tze Soon, Director, Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Coordination Centre, Singapore Armed Forces prior to the closing ceremony of the Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Demonstration, part of Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by LTC Joseph Siemandel)