    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

    CHACHOENGSAO, THAILAND

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Maj. Luis Torres, Washington National Guard Homeland Response Force, cuts a concrete wall with the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department during the Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Demonstration, part of Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by LTC Joseph Siemandel)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 03:56
    Photo ID: 9541802
    VIRIN: 260226-D-MN117-8070
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: CHACHOENGSAO, TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness [Image 17 of 17], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

    Cobra Gold, HADR, Thailand

