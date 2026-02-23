U.S. Army Maj. Luis Torres, Washington National Guard Homeland Response Force, cuts a concrete wall with the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department during the Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Demonstration, part of Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by LTC Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 03:56
|Photo ID:
|9541802
|VIRIN:
|260226-D-MN117-8070
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|CHACHOENGSAO, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness [Image 17 of 17], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
No keywords found.