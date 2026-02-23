Mi‑6, the royal pet dog of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, prepares for a search as part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief demonstration during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)
Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
