Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kristen Retherford, 10th Civil Support Team, Washington National Guard, talks with her Royal Thai Armed Forces counterparts following a search and rescue demonstration during the Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Demonstration, part of Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by LTC Joseph Siemandel)