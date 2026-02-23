Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

General Noppadol Pinthong , Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters and U.S. Army Maj. Gen William Prendergrast, Commander, 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard prepare to speak during the closing ceremony of the Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Demonstration, part of Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by LTC Joseph Siemandel)