(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness [Image 8 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

    CHACHOENGSAO, THAILAND

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    First responders from participating nations of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 conduct high-angle rope rescue training as part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster response demonstration at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 03:56
    Photo ID: 9541794
    VIRIN: 260227-A-FQ627-1957
    Resolution: 4513x3009
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: CHACHOENGSAO, TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Matthew Sprowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold, Thailand, HADR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery