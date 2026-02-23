Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

First responders from participating nations of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 conduct high-angle rope rescue training as part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster response demonstration at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)