(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness [Image 14 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

    CHACHOENGSAO, THAILAND

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    First responders from participating nations of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 conduct medical training as part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief demonstration at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 03:56
    Photo ID: 9541790
    VIRIN: 260227-A-FQ627-8919
    Resolution: 6067x4045
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: CHACHOENGSAO, TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Matthew Sprowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness
    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HADR
    Cobra Gold
    Unites States
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    Thailand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery