Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

First responders from participating nations of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 conduct medical training as part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief demonstration at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Matthew Sprowl)