Cobra Gold 2026 Demonstrates Multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Luis Torres, Washington National Guard Homeland Response Force and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Waylon Dashiell, 141st Civil Engineers, Washington Air National Guard stand ready to cut a concrete wall with the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department during the Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Demonstration, part of Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by LTC Joseph Siemandel)