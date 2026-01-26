Partnership in Action: Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant General leads senior leader engagements in Paraguay

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard (MANG), left, awards Paraguayan Air Force Commander Gen. Julio Rubén Fullaondo Céspedes with the Medal of Merit in Asunción, Paraguay, Jan. 21, 2026. The award recognizes Fullaondo’s leadership and contributions to strengthening aviation cooperation, interoperability and international partnerships between the Massachusetts National Guard and the Paraguayan Armed Forces. Massachusetts and Paraguay marked 26 years of partnership in 2026 through the U.S. Department of War’s State Partnership Program, reinforcing a long-standing, mutually beneficial security relationship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe, The Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, led a series of senior leader engagements in Asunción, Paraguay, from Jan. 16-22, 2026, to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation. During the visit, Keefe, along with a delegation of Massachusetts Guardsmen, met with Paraguayan military leaders and took part in activities focused on expanding training, professional exchanges, technical expertise, humanitarian assistance, emergency preparedness and other areas of shared interest. Massachusetts and Paraguay marked 26 years of partnership in 2026 through the U.S. Department of War’s State Partnership Program (SPP), reinforcing a long-standing, mutually beneficial security relationship.

“I love this country, and I love it because of your values,” Keefe said. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, every Paraguayan you meet, no matter where they come from, shares the values of faith, family and friends. That’s what’s important. The spirit of an individual – whether a sailor, soldier, airman, or civilian– the spirit of that person is what continues to drive great nations like Paraguay forward.”

At the start of the visit, Keefe and his delegation joined senior leaders of the Paraguayan Air Force (FAP) to mark the 46th anniversary of the Aerotactical Group, the branch’s only fighter unit, at Silvio Pettirossi Air Force Base. The ceremony included the inauguration of new hangars and the presentation of the Aeronautical Medal “Honor to Merit” to U.S. Army Maj. Leonardo Gutierrez, the Massachusetts National Guard’s Paraguay bilateral affairs officer and SPP director, for his outstanding service to the FAP.

Following the ceremony, Keefe participated in a partner engagement call with senior leaders of the Paraguayan Armed Forces, including Minister of Defense retired Gen. Óscar Luís González Cañete, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Defense Gen. César Augusto Moreno Landaira, Air Force Commander Gen. Julio Rubén Fullaondo Céspedes, Army Commander Gen. Manuel Rodriguez Sosa, Joint Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Nery Torres Laconich, Logistics Commander Gen. Gustavo Arza and Navy Commander Vice Adm. Christian José Rotela Valde. Keefe discussed ways to strengthen military-to-military cooperation and joint security strategies and presented the Medal of Merit to Gen. Óscar Luís González Cañete and Gen. César Augusto Moreno Landaira for their support of bilateral defense collaboration.

“In my 11 years as The Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, I’ve watched Paraguay rise as a leader in the region and a trusted partner,” Keefe said. “This is the best time for the Paraguayan people and the Paraguayan military to move forward.”

Keefe and his delegation traveled from Asunción to Encarnación on a C-208 flight flown by FAP pilots to visit the Colegio Militar de Suboficiales del Ejército (COMISOE), the country’s premier institution for training Army noncommissioned officers (NCOs). COMISOE’s mission is to train cadets into skilled career NCOs through technical and tactical instruction and leadership development. Keefe met with Col. DCEM Alejandro Raúl Torres Lezcano, commander of COMISOE, and Lt. Gen. Esteban Rodriguez, commander of the Army Military Education Institutes Command, and observed the institution’s training programs, capabilities and professional development initiatives.

At the FAP headquarters, Keefe and his delegation joined Air Force Commander Gen. Julio Rubén Fullaondo Céspedes and other senior leaders to discuss strengthening cooperation between Paraguay and the Massachusetts National Guard. During the visit, Keefe presented Fullaondo with the Medal of Merit in recognition of his leadership and contributions to aviation cooperation, interoperability and international partnerships between the Massachusetts National Guard and the Paraguayan Armed Forces.

Following the courtesy call, FAP Col. Fabio Crispin Candia, commander of the Aerotactical Group, invited Keefe to join him for a familiarization flight aboard an Embraer A-29 Super Tucano. After the flight, Keefe met briefly with President Santiago Peña.

“I have watched Paraguay ascend as a leader, not only militarily in the Western Hemisphere but around the world,” Keefe said. “I love this country. I love its people — their humility, the nation’s resilience and their will to fight to protect it. Paraguay is a country of true warriors, both men and women, and we are proud to be your partner.”

Keefe and his delegation attended an award ceremony at Paraguay’s Armed Forces Command headquarters, recognizing individuals who support essential U.S.-Paraguay coordination. Gen. César Augusto Moreno Landaira presented the Medal of Honor, Directorate General of Information and Communications Technologies, to U.S. Air Force Maj. Christina Martinez, defense cooperation officer at the U.S. Embassy in Paraguay, and to Gutierrez. Keefe also presented the Meritorious Service Medal to Paraguayan Army Lt. Col. Daniel Hugo Yamanishi Salas for outstanding service to the United States. Later the same day, Keefe toured the Paraguayan Armed Forces’ new cyber battalion facility.

“We share many of the same concerns: protecting critical infrastructure and defending against cyberattacks,” Keefe said. “Whether you wear a uniform or a suit, when computer systems go down, everything comes to a halt and chaos follows. When infrastructure fails, communication fails, and the military cannot do its job of protecting citizens. I look forward to seeing where you want to go over the next five years, and we will help you get there.”

The Massachusetts National Guard’s partnership with Paraguay began in 2001 as one of the earliest partnerships established under the SPP. The relationship was initiated under the leadership of Maj. Gen. George W. Keefe, then the 39th Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard and the late father of Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe, the 43rd Adjutant General. Like his father, Keefe emphasizes the importance of both military-to-military and civilian-to-civilian ties, which have formed the foundation of the 26-year partnership. Over two decades, the relationship has expanded from a focus on military skills to a broad collaboration that includes cybersecurity, humanitarian response, peacekeeping and leadership development, reflecting growing trust and shared strategic interests.