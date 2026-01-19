Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant General meets with senior leaders of Paraguayan Armed Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard (MANG), left, awards retired Paraguayan Gen. Óscar Luís González Cañete, Paraguay’s Minister of Defense, with the Medal of Merit at Silvio Pettirossi Air Force Base near Asunción, Paraguay, Jan. 16, 2026. The award recognized González Cañete’s outstanding service and his role in strengthening international cooperation between the MANG and the Paraguayan Armed Forces, reinforcing the partnership between the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the Republic of Paraguay. This year, Massachusetts and Paraguay celebrated 26 years of partnership through the U.S. Department of War’s State Partnership Program, strengthening the long-standing, mutually beneficial security relationship. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)