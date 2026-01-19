Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant General meets with senior leaders of Paraguayan Armed Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, left, speaks with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Defense Gen. César Augusto Moreno Landaira, at Silvio Pettirossi Air Force Base near Asunción, Paraguay, Jan. 16, 2026. Keefe met with senior leaders of the Paraguayan Armed Forces, including retired Paraguayan Gen. Óscar Luís González Cañete, Paraguay’s Minister of Defense, Air Force Commander Gen. Julio Rubén Fullaondo Céspedes, Army Commander Gen. Manuel Rodriguez Sosa, Joint Chief of Staff of the Paraguayan Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Nery Torres Laconich, Logistics Commander Gen. Gustavo Arza, and Navy Commander Vice Adm. Christian José Rotela Valde, to discuss strengthening their enduring military-to-military cooperation and advancing joint security and defense strategies. This year, Massachusetts and Paraguay celebrated 26 years of partnership through the U.S. Department of War’s State Partnership Program, strengthening the long-standing, mutually beneficial security relationship. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)