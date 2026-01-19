(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant General meets with senior leaders of Paraguayan Armed Forces

    Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant General meets with senior leaders of Paraguayan Armed Forces

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, left, speaks with retired Paraguayan Gen. Óscar Luís González Cañete, Paraguay’s Minister of Defense, at Silvio Pettirossi Air Force Base near Asunción, Paraguay, Jan. 16, 2026. Keefe met with senior leaders of the Paraguayan Armed Forces, including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Defense Gen. César Augusto Moreno Landaira, Air Force Commander Gen. Julio Rubén Fullaondo Céspedes, Army Commander Gen. Manuel Rodriguez Sosa, Joint Chief of Staff of the Paraguayan Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Nery Torres Laconich, Logistics Commander Gen. Gustavo Arza, and Navy Commander Vice Adm. Christian José Rotela Valde, to discuss strengthening their enduring military-to-military cooperation and advancing joint security and defense strategies. This year, Massachusetts and Paraguay celebrated 26 years of partnership through the U.S. Department of War’s State Partnership Program, strengthening the long-standing, mutually beneficial security relationship. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 09:12
    Photo ID: 9487525
    VIRIN: 260116-Z-TS442-1022
    Resolution: 5544x3689
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: ASUNCION, PY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    State Partnership Program, Paraguay, Massachusetts, Paraguay Armed Forces, National Guard

