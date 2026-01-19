(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant General meets with senior leaders of Paraguayan Armed Forces [Image 4 of 7]

    Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant General meets with senior leaders of Paraguayan Armed Forces

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard (MANG), left, awards the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Defense Gen. César Augusto Moreno Landaira, with the Medal of Merit at Silvio Pettirossi Air Force Base near Asunción, Paraguay, Jan. 16, 2026. The award recognized Moreno’s outstanding service and his efforts to strengthen international cooperation between the MANG and the Paraguayan Armed Forces, enhancing joint military cooperation and mutual understanding between the two forces. This year, Massachusetts and Paraguay celebrated 26 years of partnership through the U.S. Department of War’s State Partnership Program, strengthening the long-standing, mutually beneficial security relationship. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 09:12
    Photo ID: 9487531
    VIRIN: 260116-Z-TS442-1028
    Resolution: 4310x2868
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: ASUNCION, PY
    This work, Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant General meets with senior leaders of Paraguayan Armed Forces [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program, Paraguay, Massachusetts, Paraguay Armed Forces, National Guard

