Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant General meets with senior leaders of Paraguayan Armed Forces

Retired Paraguayan Gen. Óscar Luís González Cañete, Paraguay’s Minister of Defense, left, and Paraguayan Gen. César Augusto Moreno Landaira, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Defense, right, present U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, with a gift at Silvio Pettirossi Air Force Base near Asunción, Paraguay, Jan. 16, 2026. This year, Massachusetts and Paraguay celebrated 26 years of partnership through the U.S. Department of War’s State Partnership Program, strengthening the long-standing, mutually beneficial security relationship. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)