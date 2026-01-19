Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant General visits U.S. Embassy in Paraguay

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard (MANG), right, and his delegation meet with Robert Alter, chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Asunción, Paraguay, on Jan. 20, 2026. Keefe’s visit aimed to reaffirm defense cooperation and expand bilateral exchanges between the United States and Paraguay. This year, Massachusetts and Paraguay celebrated 26 years of partnership through the U.S. Department of War’s State Partnership Program, strengthening the long-standing, mutually beneficial security relationship. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)
