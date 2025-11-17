Photo By Sgt. Adrianne Lopez | U.S. Army Soldiers attached to B Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion -...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Adrianne Lopez | U.S. Army Soldiers attached to B Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion - Expeditionary, pose for a photo with Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters (back right), the Adjutant General of the Nevada National Guard at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 21, 2025. About 130 Nevada Army and Air National Guard members were activated to enhance emergency response capabilities during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez) see less | View Image Page

Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – About 130 Soldiers and Airmen from the Nevada National Guard supported local first responders during the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, held Nov. 20–22 across the Las Vegas Valley.

This year marked the third consecutive Grand Prix supported by the Nevada Guard, continuing a partnership with state and local agencies that began with the inaugural race in 2023.

Guard members provided security support, medical assistance, and hazard-response capabilities at key locations near the racecourse and at two hospitals in the metropolitan area.

Participating units included B Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Expeditionary (422nd ESB-E); the 92nd Civil Support Team; the Command and Control element (C2) of the Nevada Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP); and the 152nd Medical Group from the Nevada Air National Guard.

Their work helped maintain a coordinated safety posture during the high-demand weekend.

“The deployment is a testament to the ongoing partnership between the Nevada National Guard and local emergency response agencies, showcasing their commitment to public safety and effective collaboration in times of need,” said Col. Kyle Cerfoglio, Nevada National Guard Joint Staff director.

The Formula 1 mission relied heavily on cooperation between state and local agencies.

“Our citizen Soldiers are our greatest strength,” said Sgt. Timothy Frederick, events planning sergeant for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and lieutenant colonel in the Nevada Army National Guard. “The liaison officers we work with during these major events help bridge both worlds. They understand the intent of the police and fire departments and also know the mission of the military.”

That shared understanding extended to Guardsmen who also serve full-time in law enforcement.

“It helps having Guardsmen who also work as police officers,” said Staff Sgt. Eddie Scott, a squad leader with 422nd ESB-E and a full-time LVMPD officer. “We understand both sides of the mission, which makes communication even stronger.”

Soldiers and Airmen worked alongside LVMPD officers, emergency managers, and medical staff throughout the event to help ensure a safe environment for residents and visitors.

The activation was approved at the state level to provide added support during the citywide operation. While no credible threats emerged, Guard personnel remained prepared to respond rapidly if needed.

This mission is one of several ways the Nevada Guard supports local agencies during major events and emergencies statewide, including its annual role during New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Guard’s work during the 2025 Grand Prix showed how staying ready and working closely with partners helps keep Nevada communities safe.