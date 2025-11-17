Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Chief Master Sgt. Joshua B. Leggett,

the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Nevada National Guard, talks to the 152nd Medical Group in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 21, 2025. About 130 Nevada Army and Air National Guard members were activated to enhance emergency response capabilities during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)