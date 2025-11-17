Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers attached to B Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion - Expeditionary, listen to a brief at the Las Vegas Readiness Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 22, 2025. About 130 Nevada Army and Air National Guard members were activated to enhance emergency response capabilities during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)