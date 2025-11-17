U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jannalee Morris (center), the site’s noncommissioned officer in charge, shakes hands with hospital staff at a local hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 20, 2025. About 130 Nevada Army and Air National Guard members were activated to enhance emergency response capabilities during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Byronjames Cristostomo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2025 03:34
|Photo ID:
|9405504
|VIRIN:
|251120-Z-KL044-2002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas
No keywords found.