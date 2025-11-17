Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters (seventh from the left), the Adjutant General of the Nevada National Guard, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Joshua B. Leggett (sixth from the left),

the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Nevada National Guard, poses for a photo with the Command and Control element (C2) of the Nevada Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) at the Las Vegas Readiness Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 21, 2025. About 130 Nevada Army and Air National Guard members were activated to enhance emergency response capabilities during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)