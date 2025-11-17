Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas [Image 5 of 10]

    Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters (seventh from the left), the Adjutant General of the Nevada National Guard, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Joshua B. Leggett (sixth from the left),
    the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Nevada National Guard, poses for a photo with the Command and Control element (C2) of the Nevada Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) at the Las Vegas Readiness Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 21, 2025. About 130 Nevada Army and Air National Guard members were activated to enhance emergency response capabilities during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 03:34
    Photo ID: 9405499
    VIRIN: 251121-Z-KL044-1144
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 609.71 KB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas
    Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas

    NVNG
    17SB
    Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
    Las Vegas

