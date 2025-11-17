Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas [Image 7 of 10]

    Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Army Soldiers attached to B Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion - Expeditionary, pose for a photo with Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters (back right), the Adjutant General of the Nevada National Guard at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 21, 2025. About 130 Nevada Army and Air National Guard members were activated to enhance emergency response capabilities during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 03:34
    Photo ID: 9405501
    VIRIN: 251121-Z-KL044-1353
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 928.28 KB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas

    NVNG
    17SB
    Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
    Las Vegas
    422 ESB-E B Co.

