Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas

U.S. Army Soldiers attached to B Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion - Expeditionary, pose for a photo with Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters (back right), the Adjutant General of the Nevada National Guard at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 21, 2025. About 130 Nevada Army and Air National Guard members were activated to enhance emergency response capabilities during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)