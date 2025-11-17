Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas [Image 9 of 10]

    Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Air Force Airmen set up their site at a local hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 20, 2025. About 130 Nevada Army and Air National Guard members were activated to enhance emergency response capabilities during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Byronjames Cristostomo)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 03:34
    Photo ID: 9405503
    VIRIN: 251120-Z-KL044-2001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas

    TAGS

    152nd Airlift Wing
    NVNG
    17SB
    Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
    Las Vegas

