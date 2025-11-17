U.S. Army Soldiers attached to B Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion - Expeditionary, pose for a photo with Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters (back right), the Adjutant General of the Nevada National Guard, at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 21, 2025. About 130 Nevada Army and Air National Guard members were activated to enhance emergency response capabilities during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2025 03:34
|Photo ID:
|9405495
|VIRIN:
|251120-Z-KL044-1147
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|863.87 KB
|Location:
|NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas
No keywords found.