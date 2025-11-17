Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christian Chavarria (left), the communications chief for the Nevada Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), briefs a report to Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters (center), the Adjutant General of the Nevada National Guard, at the Las Vegas Readiness Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 21, 2025. About 130 Nevada Army and Air National Guard members were activated to enhance emergency response capabilities during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)