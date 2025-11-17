Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Roy Rodriguez (left) and Spc. Evan Chun perform security operations at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nov. 21, 2025. About 130 Nevada Army and Air National Guard members were activated to enhance emergency response capabilities during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)