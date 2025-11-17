Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada National Guard Completes Third Year of Formula 1 Support in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Footage shows Nevada National Guardsmen supporting local first responders during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 20-22. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 04:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987555
    VIRIN: 251123-Z-KL044-1001
    Filename: DOD_111398096
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US

    soldiers
    NVNG
    17SB
    Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
    National Guard
    Las Vegas

