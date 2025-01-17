U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

Photo By Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Samkaris Oghenekome (left) and Sgt. Christopher Gilson (right) from...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Samkaris Oghenekome (left) and Sgt. Christopher Gilson (right) from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade with Task Force Voit, help an Estonian child try on U.S. military field equipment during a static display that took place after the Estonian Artillery Battalion 107th anniversary parade, at Rakvere, Estonia, Jan. 16, 2025. Estonians interacted with soldiers and equipment at the display organized by Task Force Voit, a part of Task Force Pegasus. Participation in local events like this helps Task Force Pegasus engage with local communities to strengthen bonds and assure NATO allies of continued partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak) see less | View Image Page

RAKVERE, Estonia — U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Voit joined with Estonia's Artillery Battalion in celebrating the 107th anniversary of the battalion's formation during ceremonies on Jan. 16, 2025.



U.S. Army Soldiers of Task Force Voit participated in a parade and static display with the Artillery Battalion, enabling local citizens to see military equipment and meet soldiers. U.S. small arms and Mine-Resistant All Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) from the 303rd Military Police Company, a contact maintenance truck (CMT) from the 583rd Forward Support and M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) from the Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, were part of the event. Estonian Land Forces will be adding HIMARS systems to their inventory this year. Adding HIMARS will allow their artillery to provide lethal, long-range, accurate fire on the battlefield.



“We're here celebrating with our Estonian partners to build trust and camaraderie with each other, to help build our foundation as teammates. Today, the vehicles that we brought are the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, better known as the HIMARS,” said Pfc. John Arceneaux, HIMARS driver with Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade.



The Artillery Battalion was established Jan. 16, 1918, in response to threats to Estonia’s newly established sovereignty after the collapse of Imperial Russia and on the eve of the Estonian War of Independence. Rakvere is considered the birthplace of the Artillery Battalion since they departed as a unit from the train station to fight the Soviet Russian westward expansion in the battle of Narva on Jan 28, 1918.



“I am sure that our predecessors would be very proud to see the soldiers standing here and the artillerymen continuing to serve in reserve, our weapon systems and the professionalism that we show in their use in peacetime and that we would demonstrate with the same firmness and tenacity when defending Estonia and destroying the enemy,” said Estonian Land Forces Lt. Col. Allan Raidma, Commanding Officer Estonian Artillery Battalion.



U.S. soldiers of Task Force Voit work closely with the Estonian Armed Forces, sharing critical defense strategies and providing invaluable training and military readiness support. The presence of U.S. troops in the region serves as a cornerstone of NATO’s commitment to the security architecture of the Baltic region.